Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of England in penalty shootouts England beats Switzerland in penalties?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England vs Switzerland saw late drama as two goals in six minutes, one from each side, ended the contest at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bukayo Saka of England celebrates scoring the equaliser during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal against Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena.
Bukayo Saka of England celebrates scoring the equaliser during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal against Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Bukayo Saka of England celebrates scoring the equaliser during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinal against Switzerland at Düsseldorf Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England vs Switzerland saw late drama as two goals in six minutes, one from each side, ended the contest at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

The complexion of the match remained unchanged after 30 minute of extra-time, with England eventually qualifying for the semifinals after a 5-3 win on penalties against the Swiss.

Tournament Stage Match Result Winner
FIFA World Cup 1990 Semifinal Germany vs England 5-4 Germany
Euro 1996 Quarterfinal Spain vs England 2-4 England
Euro 1996 Semifinal Germany vs England 7-6 Germany
FIFA World Cup 1998 Round of 16 Argentina vs England 6-5 Argentina
Euro 2004 Quarterfinals Portugal vs England 8-7 Portugal
FIFA World Cup 2006 Quarterfinals England vs Portugal 1-3 Portugal
Euro 2012 Quarterfinals England vs Italy 2-4 Italy
FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Colombia vs England 4-5 England
UEFA Nations League Third-place game Switzerland vs England 5-6 England
Euro 2020 Final Italy vs England 4-3 Italy
Euro 2024 Quarterfinal England vs Switzerland 5-3 England

England has been in 10 penalty shootouts and has won just three of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Italy in the Euro 2020 final where Italy beat the Three Lions 4-3.

Interestingly, England and Switzerland have previously been in a penalty shootout, which was in the UEFA Nations League third-place game. England had won the contest 6-5 in sudden death.

