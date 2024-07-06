Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of England in penalty shootouts England beats Switzerland in penalties?

The Euro 2024 quarterfinal between England vs Switzerland saw late drama as two goals in six minutes, one from each side, ended the contest at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
The complexion of the match remained unchanged after 30 minute of extra-time, with England eventually qualifying for the semifinals after a 5-3 win on penalties against the Swiss.
|Tournament
|Stage
|Match
|Result
|Winner
|FIFA World Cup 1990
|Semifinal
|Germany vs England
|5-4
|Germany
|Euro 1996
|Quarterfinal
|Spain vs England
|2-4
|England
|Euro 1996
|Semifinal
|Germany vs England
|7-6
|Germany
|FIFA World Cup 1998
|Round of 16
|Argentina vs England
|6-5
|Argentina
|Euro 2004
|Quarterfinals
|Portugal vs England
|8-7
|Portugal
|FIFA World Cup 2006
|Quarterfinals
|England vs Portugal
|1-3
|Portugal
|Euro 2012
|Quarterfinals
|England vs Italy
|2-4
|Italy
|FIFA World Cup 2018
|Round of 16
|Colombia vs England
|4-5
|England
|UEFA Nations League
|Third-place game
|Switzerland vs England
|5-6
|England
|Euro 2020
|Final
|Italy vs England
|4-3
|Italy
|Euro 2024
|Quarterfinal
|England vs Switzerland
|5-3
|England
England has been in 10 penalty shootouts and has won just three of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Italy in the Euro 2020 final where Italy beat the Three Lions 4-3.
Interestingly, England and Switzerland have previously been in a penalty shootout, which was in the UEFA Nations League third-place game. England had won the contest 6-5 in sudden death.
