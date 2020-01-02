Arsenal dominates Manchester United in first win for Arteta

Arsenal earned its first win under new coach Mikel Arteta by comprehensively overpowering a stale Manchester United side 2-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday with goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis.

Club record signing Pepe put Arsenal ahead in the 10th minute of its third game under its former player by lashing into the net after good work down the left flank from Sead Kolasinac. Pepe later hit the post in a dominant first-half display from Arsenal before defender Sokratis deservedly doubled its lead in the 42nd minute by pouncing on some hesitant defending from the visitor following a corner.

AS IT HAPPENED | Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal comfortably saw out its advantage to record a first league win in five games which took it up to 10th in the standings on 27 points after 21 games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remains fifth on 31 points after missing out on the chance to close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea, which drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day and is five points above United.

United was searching for a third consecutive win but was out-fought by Arsenal and rarely looked capable of staging a revival, even after Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira came on and injected some energy into the attack.