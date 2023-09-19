MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: More to come from Burnley, says Kompany

Burnley, which lost its first three matches, all at home, is second from bottom in the league and next hosts Manchester United on Saturday.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 12:24 IST

Reuters
Burnley’s Ameen Al-Dakhil and manager Vincent Kompany after their match against Nottingham Forest.
Burnley's Ameen Al-Dakhil and manager Vincent Kompany after their match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Burnley’s Ameen Al-Dakhil and manager Vincent Kompany after their match against Nottingham Forest. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said his promoted side can compete with a host of other clubs in England’s top flight after it picked up its first point since returning to the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Burnley, which also had a goal ruled out for handball, had not played to its full potential in any of its four games so far, added Kompany.

“You have to fight for every point in this league, but there are a range of teams we can compete with from what I have observed in the four games,” he said.

“We have not had a complete performance yet, but today was at least even and depending on which side of the fence you sit, you feel you deserved the win.

“If we can keep improving, our team has so much progress to go and that is the exciting part. In the future there is room for much further improvement.”

Burnley, which lost its first three matches, all at home, is second from bottom in the league and next hosts Manchester United on Saturday.

