Burnley has signed David Datro Fofana on loan until the end of the season after the Chelsea forward spent the first half of the campaign with Union Berlin.
The 21-year-old Fofana, who scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Bundesliga team, said Saturday that Burnley will be “a really good place for me to progress.”
Fofana watched from the Turf Moor stands Friday as Luton scored a controversial late goal in a 1-1 draw with Vincent Kompany’s team.
“I have seen a couple of games already, and I think this is the right place for me to make the next steps,” said Fofana, who has made a handful of appearances for the Ivory Coast.
Burnley, second from bottom in the Premier League, is looking for some scoring punch. The team is averaging just one goal per game.
Fofana scored 24 goals in 65 games played for Norwegian team Molde FK. He switched to Chelsea last January.
The Clarets next play on Jan. 31 at Manchester City.
Latest on Sportstar
- Premier League: Burnley signs David Datro Fofana on loan
- India vs Australia LIVE updates, IND 0-1 AUS, AFC Asian Cup 2023 updates: Irvine scores from Gurpreet mistake for Socceroos lead
- IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Kohli returns as India looks to pocket series in Indore
- Czech Lehecka claims first ATP title in Adelaide; Ostapenko seals seventh WTA title
- Ranji Trophy Round 2 Updates, January 13 Highlights: Scorecard, Live Streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE