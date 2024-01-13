MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Burnley signs David Datro Fofana on loan

The 21-year-old Fofana, who scored two goals in 17 appearances for the Bundesliga team, said Saturday that Burnley will be “a really good place for me to progress.”

Published : Jan 13, 2024 18:26 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: David Datro Fofana (C) in action in Bundesliga.
Burnley has signed David Datro Fofana on loan until the end of the season after the Chelsea forward spent the first half of the campaign with Union Berlin.

Fofana watched from the Turf Moor stands Friday as Luton scored a controversial late goal in a 1-1 draw with Vincent Kompany's team.

Fofana watched from the Turf Moor stands Friday as Luton scored a controversial late goal in a 1-1 draw with Vincent Kompany’s team.

“I have seen a couple of games already, and I think this is the right place for me to make the next steps,” said Fofana, who has made a handful of appearances for the Ivory Coast.

Burnley, second from bottom in the Premier League, is looking for some scoring punch. The team is averaging just one goal per game.

Fofana scored 24 goals in 65 games played for Norwegian team Molde FK. He switched to Chelsea last January.

The Clarets next play on Jan. 31 at Manchester City.

