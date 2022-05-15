Can Liverpool win the Premier League after Man City's draw against West Ham?

Manchester City's 2-2 draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday has given hopes for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to chase the table topper in the race for the Premier League.

The current Premier League table has City on top with 90 points from 37 matches while Liverpool is four points behind with one game in hand.

The Reds, after winning the FA Cup, returns to the Premier League with its next match against Southampton on Tuesday.

Can Liverpool still win the league?

Yes. Manchester City's final Premier League match will be against Aston Villa, which last beat City on September 28, 2013.

If Aston Villa can repeat such a result, or even draw against Pep Guardiola's side, Liverpool will have a numerical chance of winning the league. The onus to stop City in its tracks, now lays in the hands of another Liverpool legend -- Steven Gerrard.

The fact that the quadruple for Liverpool may be in the hands of former Liverpool legends. You can't ask for a better end of season. Do your best Stevie! Once a red always a red ❤

In case both teams end up with equal points at the end of 38 league games, Liverpool will have to have a higher goal difference than City. For now, City's goal difference is seven more than the Reds -- something Klopp's side will need to nullify in that case.

If Manchester City manages to win from here, it will be the fourth Premier League title for Guardiola's City in five years.

However, if Liverpool can turn tables and manage to secure a league title now, it will not only be its second Premier League title under Klopp, but it will also keep its hopes for a historic quadruple alive.

Having won the League Cup and FA Cup title this season, it is also in the race for its seventh Champions League/European Cup, scheduled to take place in Paris on May 28 against Real Madrid.