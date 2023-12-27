MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Moyes proud of Hammers’ progress as Arsenal await

Premier League 2023-24: West Ham United is currently just a point off the top six following a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United last weekend.

Published : Dec 27, 2023 22:46 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
West Ham’s manager David Moyes.
West Ham's manager David Moyes. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Ham’s manager David Moyes. | Photo Credit: AP

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he was “really pleased” by his side’s progress ahead of their trip across London to Premier League title contenders Arsenal on Thursday.

The Hammers are currently just a point off the top six following a 2-0 win at home to Manchester United last weekend.

And the Scot is confident in West Ham’s ability to get better throughout the season.

Premier League: Howe warns faltering Newcastle stars, says no-one assured a spot in starting 11 

“We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made,” Moyes told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve got 30 points in the league, which is a really good total for us at this time of year. We want to keep it going and we think we can get better and do even more.”

Moyes added striker Michail Antonio will again be absent as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, with centre-back Nayef Aguerd to undergo assessment after missing the United victory because of illness.

West Ham defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the English League Cup last month but Moyes is prepared for a far tougher test on Thursday.

“(I’m expecting) huge challenges. Arsenal has always been a really hard team to beat,” he said. We had a good result against them in the cup but this is a different competition.

“The league throws up different players and Arsenal changed their team for the game in the League Cup so they will be back to their full-strength team, I’ve no doubt, and going to the Emirates Stadium has never been an easy game.”

Turkish club president of Ankaragucu, Koca out on bail after punching referee, Halil Umut Meler, will stand trial

Arsenal will go top of the table if it beats the Hammers and Moyes praised the “brilliant job” done by Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta.

“I’ve been impressed with Mikel since he first went in,” Moyes said.

“He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, so a couple of wins right at the start.

“Then obviously it went a bit difficult and there was a lot of talk about him, but he hasn’t half proved all those doubters wrong because he’s done a brilliant job with Arsenal. He’s got them incredibly competitive, back around the top of the league and competing again.

“I think most Arsenal supporters will be happy with Mikel.”

