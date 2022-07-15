Premier League

Liverpool’s Jota to miss Community Shield clash with Manchester City

Jota sustained a hamstring injury with Portugal last month and skipped Liverpool’s 4-0 pre-season defeat by Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday

Reuters
15 July, 2022 23:02 IST
15 July, 2022 23:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Diogo Jota

FILE PHOTO: Diogo Jota | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jota sustained a hamstring injury with Portugal last month and skipped Liverpool’s 4-0 pre-season defeat by Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss the Community Shield meeting with Premier League champion Manchester City on July 30 due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Jota sustained a hamstring injury with Portugal last month and skipped Liverpool's 4-0 pre-season defeat by Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday as a precaution, before aggravating the issue in midweek.

Asked if Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker -- who is also nursing an injury -- would return in time for the FA Cup holder when it faces City, Klopp told reporters: "Ali, I think, has the chance for City and Diogo not."

Klopp, whose team beat fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday in Singapore, added Alisson's abdominal injury was not serious.

Also Read
Mahrez signs new Man City contract

"But, again, we prepare a full season," he said. "So he can train but not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalkeeper training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn't lose time.

"But these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly. It's only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start."

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was substituted with a muscle injury in the game against Palace, while defender Joe Gomez was left out as a precaution.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Premier League - 3 key battles to watch out for on matchday 38

Ralf Rangnick - Getting to know Manchester United's new interim manager

Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends

Grealish 'over the moon' after Manchester City transfer

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Premier League Form Guide: Tottenham seeks to maintain hoodoo over Manchester City

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us