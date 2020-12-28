EPL

Everton vs Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

City returned a number of new positive COVID-19 cases. Players including Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walkers have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Reuters
28 December, 2020 21:52 IST

Monday's Everton vs Manchester City fixture has been postponed.   -  Getty Images

Everton's Premier League soccer match at home to Manchester City on Monday has been called off due to fresh COVID-19 cases reported at City, the clubs announced.

City returned a number of new positive cases for COVID-19 after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker.

 

