Football EPL EPL Everton vs Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases City returned a number of new positive COVID-19 cases. Players including Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walkers have contracted the novel coronavirus. Reuters 28 December, 2020 21:52 IST Monday's Everton vs Manchester City fixture has been postponed. - Getty Images Reuters 28 December, 2020 21:52 IST Everton's Premier League soccer match at home to Manchester City on Monday has been called off due to fresh COVID-19 cases reported at City, the clubs announced.City returned a number of new positive cases for COVID-19 after confirming four positives last week, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker. NEWS | This evening’s game at Everton has been postponed. #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re https://t.co/ZLnMhyIloa— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 28, 2020 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos