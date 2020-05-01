Alexander-Arnold would love Sancho at Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold would love Jadon Sancho to join Liverpool, hailing the Borussia Dortmund star as a special talent.

Sancho, 20, has been linked with a move back to the Premier League, although Manchester United is reportedly in pole position to land the England international.

But international team-mate Alexander-Arnold would be keen to play alongside Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, at club level.

"If he came to us, he'd make our team better," the Liverpool right-back told Michael Dapaah during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

"So, I'd be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he's a special, special, special, special talent."

Sancho was enjoying an incredible season before the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The attacker had scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga games when the season was paused.