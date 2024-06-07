MagazineBuy Print

Vardy extends Leicester stay after promotion to Premier League

Vardy netted 20 times in all competitions, including 18 goals in the second-tier Championship, as Leicester won the league and gained automatic promotion to the top flight.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 21:33 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates winning the Championship.
Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates winning the Championship. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy celebrates winning the Championship. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Jamie Vardy has extended his contract with Leicester City to June 2025 as he prepares to play one more season in the Premier League, the promoted club said on Friday.

Vardy netted 20 times in all competitions, including 18 goals in the second-tier Championship, as Leicester won the league and gained automatic promotion to the top flight.

The 37-year-old, who won the Premier League in 2015-16 and the Golden Boot for most goals in 2019-20, has shown no signs of slowing down and is keen to add to his tally of 190 goals for the club.

“To get the numbers that I did (last season), I’m delighted with it, but there’s still more to come. I look after myself,” Vardy said.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number. My legs feel fine so that’s why I carry on until my legs say ‘That’s it, game over’. There will be a day when that comes, but that’s not right now.

“We look forward to another season in the Premier League and seeing what we can do. One hundred per cent, it’s the best league in the world. That’s where you want to be playing your football.”

Vardy has also played for England, scoring seven times in 26 appearances, but he retired from international duty in 2018 after he was used sparingly at the World Cup. 

