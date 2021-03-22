Leicester outclasses Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poacher’s goals as it beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.

The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from Manchester United’s Fred, whose backpass became a through-ball for Iheanacho. The Nigerian collected it and rounded the keeper before firing home in the 24th minute. United struck back seven minutes before halftime as Mason Greenwood rifled Paul Pogba’s centre into the net, but it never got to grips with Leicester in midfield and went behind again early in the second half.

Youri Tielemans surged at United's soft centre, bursting through and brushing off a less-than-convincing challenge from Fred before firing a low shot into the bottom corner.

Jamie Vardy could have brought his seven-game goal drought to an end but he pulled his shot just wide of the near post when clean through on goal. His selfless running, however, was instrumental in creating space for his Leicester team-mates.

RELATED - Chelsea sees off Sheffield United to make semis

United's woeful defence was exposed again in the 78th minute as Iheanacho was left completely unmarked at the far post to head home Marc Albrighton's free kick, sealing the victory and sending his side into the semis.

"We worked really well in training to get ready for this game, tactically we worked hard. We really felt ready to go and we passed the ball very well and got in open spaces and got the runs and the goals," Iheanacho told the BBC.

"I am really happy playing alongside Jamie (Vardy), it's helping me a lot, creating space and getting the shot in behind, so I hope we can keep working hard together," he added.

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the other last-four tie, and both semifinals will take place at Wembley on the weekend of April 17-18.