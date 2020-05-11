Lucas Levia: No regrets over missing Liverpool success

Liverpool has a lifelong fan in former player Lucas Leiva, who insists he was happy to see his former club win the Champions League despite missing out on the honour himself.

Lucas departed Anfield for Lazio in July 2017, bringing to an end his 10-year stay on Merseyside.

The Brazlian's only trophy in that decade was the 2011-12 League Cup, but following his switch to Italy the Reds reached consecutive Champions League finals.

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back from a defeat to Real Madrid in 2018 to down Tottenham Hotspur the following year, with Lucas an interested onlooker on both occasions.

"The year after I left, we lost in the final. I met the boys here in Rome [for the 2018 semi-final]. But, of course, [to win it] I was really happy, to be honest," he said on the latest episode of LFCTV's Legends in Lockdown.

"My son, my family, we are Liverpool fans now. It's a great achievement and I’m just really happy because so many people there I am still in touch with and still care a lot about.

"Of course, you always think, 'Had I waited one more year…' but, to be honest, I wasn't happy.

"When you are not happy it makes no sense so, to be honest, it's better I see Liverpool winning and I'm happy as well playing. As a fan I'm really happy. Of course, I would like to have won it but I won it as a fan, let's say."

Liverpool was dumped out of this season's competition by Atletico Madrid, but sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

No return date for the English top flight has been set since fixtures were halted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.