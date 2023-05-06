Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
Gundogan with an aerial pass from the midfield, Haaland controls it with his left foot inside the box before hitting it wide of the right post with his right foot. This would have been some goal from the Norwegian!
De Bruyne with the through-ball for Foden, who chips it, unintentionally, to Mahrez on the right post but the Algerian’s right-footed effort goes over the bar.
And here it comes. Wave after wave of Man City attacks and the goal has finally arrived. Mahrez with a run inside the box from the right before passing it to City skipper Gundogan on the edge of the box who comfortably puts the ball into the bottom-right corner with his right foot.
Superb cross from Mahrez from the right but the ball evades Haaland inside the box and the Leeds defense clears it.
Another City attack, Haaland in a one-on-one situation against the Leeds goalkeeper and takes his shot but Robles saves it with his right leg.
What a chance this was! The Argentine was totally unmarked when he received the pass from De Bruyne from the right but he ended up skying the shot.
De Bruyne with a beautiful through-ball. However, there is confusion between Foden, who runs in from the left and Haaland, who makes a run inside the box, and eventually, the ball goes out for a goal-kick.
Mahrez lays it up for De Bruyne on the edge of the Leeds box, De Bruyne hits with his right foot but does not get enough power on the shot. Leeds defense clears the ball.
Bamford gets to McKennie’s cross from the right at the near post but the header goes over the bar. The Leeds striker was in an offside position anyway.
Leeds looks to hit on the counter with an aerial pass along the left wing for Harrison but it has just a bit too much in it.
First corner of the game for City and Akanji’s header goes well over the bar.
Rico Lewis with a through-ball for Haaland on the edge of the Leeds box but it is intercepted by one of the defenders.
De Bruyne, looking for Haaland at the far post, puts in a cross from the left but Leeds goalkeeper Joel Robles gets to the ball first.
Foden puts in a cross from the left but McKennie clears it away. Man City, as expected, dominating from the word go.
Haaland with an early attempt from outside the box but it is way off-target.
Live action begins at the City of Manchester Stadium. Leeds takes the kick-off.
The two teams walk out of the tunnel and onto the pitch.
Here’s what new Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has to say before today’s match
Man City - WWWWW
Leeds United - LLLDL
December 28, 2022: Leeds 1-3 Man City
April 30, 2022: Leeds 0-4 Man City
December 14, 2021: Man City 7-0 Leeds
April 10, 2021: Man City 1-2 Leeds
October 3, 2020: Leeds 1-1 Man City
Played: 19 | Manchester City: 7 | Leeds United: 7 | Draws: 5
Manchester City - Ederson (GK), Ake, Laporte, Akanji, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Lewis, Haaland, Mahrez, Foden
Leeds United - Robles (GK), Firpo, Kristensen, Wober, Ayling, Forshaw, Roca, Harrison, Bamford, McKennie, Gnonto
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Leeds United will be dangerous opponents under interim manager Sam Allardyce given the injection of motivation change often brings.
City can go four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League with a victory over the Yorkshire club today but faces a team desperate to avoid the drop.
Allardyce was parachuted in on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to help Leeds, which is only outside the relegation places on goal difference, remain in the top flight.
“Always the impact of your manager on the players in the first one or two games ... of course every team is playing for important things but for Leeds to stay (up), the impact is huge,” Guardiola said on Friday.
“I don’t know the system he is going to play, we don’t have any info, we can imagine what he is trying to do with us. And again, it is a massive, massive important game for us.”
Told that Allardyce gave no hints about tactics in his own press conference earlier on Friday, Guardiola said: “When you don’t have info about the opponent ... don’t focus much on them. Think about your team, analyse the West Ham game to help us know what to do for the next game, and that’s all.”
Treble-chasing City beat the Hammers 3-0 on Wednesday to stretch its unbeaten run to 19 matches in all competitions.
As well as chasing the league championship, it visits Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal, first leg on Tuesday and faces Manchester United in next month’s FA Cup final.