Van de Beek’s injury does not look good: Man United manager Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given an update on the injury status of midfielder Donny Van de Beek, who was substituted at half-time in the Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

“It is difficult to say,” Ten Hag told reporters when asked about the severity of Van de Beek’s injury. “We have to wait a minimum of 24 hours. But it doesn’t look good.”

De Beek made his first home start for Manchester United since May 2021 against Bournemouth and it was the first time he saw his team win at home ever. But his dream was cut short at the half-way mark at the Old Trafford Stadium, when he picked up an injury after he was caught by Marcos Senesi.

The 25-year-old limped down the tunnel and was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho in the second half. However, the silver lining for the player would be there is not medical confirmation of the extent of the injury yet.

The injury will pose serious concerns for the manager as the Red Devils gear up for the FA Cup tie against Everton and next week’s League Cup quarter-final against Charlton.

Van De Beek has played under Erik Ten Hag for about three seasons at Eredivisie club Ajax Amsterdam, but has struggled for match time since him move to the Premier League club. Under Ten Hag, he has played just 10 times so far (for United), playing in the Premier League seven times.