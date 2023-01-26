Newcastle midfielder Joelinton fined 29,000 pounds for drink-driving

Premier League

Reuters
26 January, 2023 17:53 IST
Newcastle United’s Joelinton arrives at Newcastle Magistrates Court charged with a drink-driving offence in Newcastle.

Newcastle United’s Joelinton arrives at Newcastle Magistrates Court charged with a drink-driving offence in Newcastle. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A British court on Thursday fined Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton 29,000 pounds ($36,000) for drink-driving and banned him from driving for 12 months, media reported.

The 26-year-old was stopped in the early hours of January 12. Northumbria Police charged Joelinton with “driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol”. He had admitted the charge.

The driving ban will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course, Sky Sports said.

The Brazilian, who was accompanied to court by a club security official, fired a second-half winner to earn Newcastle United a 1-0 win at Southampton in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

