Premier League: Emery wants Villa to gain perspective after Newcastle end unbeaten home run

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar helped Newcastle to a 3-1 win at Villa Park as they became the first team to beat Villa at home in the league since Arsenal's 4-2 victory in February last year.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 12:30 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League match against Everton.
FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League match against Everton. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery reacts during the English Premier League match against Everton. | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Villa should be proud of going 17 Premier League matches unbeaten at home and try to gain some perspective after Newcastle United ended the run on Tuesday, manager Unai Emery said.

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar helped Newcastle to a 3-1 win at Villa Park as they became the first team to beat Villa at home in the league since Arsenal’s 4-2 victory in February last year.

Villa had 16 wins and only one draw during their unbeaten home run, and despite the defeat, Emery’s side are flying high in the league in fourth spot, just five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played one game fewer.

“The loss has to come one day and Newcastle deserved it overall,” said Emery, who has turned the club’s fortunes around since replacing England great Steven Gerrard in October 2022.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Newcastle consigns Aston Villa to first league home loss in almost a year

“I’m very proud for our supporters and very proud of the players of the way we did (the unbeaten run). It’s finished because we lost after a very long time being successful here.

“Always when you are losing it’s a little bit frustrating for the players and supporters, but we have to try to get the perspective we have now with everything we were doing.”

Villa next visit bottom-side Sheffield United in the league on Saturday.

