 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City

Brighton, with 23 points, is level on points with the Premier League champion, which faces leader Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds are eight points ahead.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 07:41 IST , Brighton, England - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Kaoru Mitoma scored the only goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, which was later cancelled out by Flynn Downes of Southampton.
Kaoru Mitoma scored the only goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, which was later cancelled out by Flynn Downes of Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Kaoru Mitoma scored the only goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, which was later cancelled out by Flynn Downes of Southampton. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kaoru Mitoma’s first-half header for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by a Flynn Downes strike just before the hour as the Seagulls drew 1-1 at home with bottom side Southampton on Friday to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Brighton is level on 23 points with champion Manchester City, which faces leader Liverpool on Sunday. Liverpool is eight points ahead.

The visitors made Joe Lumley their third starting goalkeeper of the season and he was immediately under pressure as the home side started strongly.

Mitoma had the first good chance of the game as Brighton broke out from defence at pace in the seventh minute, but with Lumley well off his line, the Japanese winger dragged his shot just wide of the right-hand post.

ALSO READ: Chelsea not in Premier League title race, says manager Maresca

Two minutes later Georgino Rutter cut across the penalty area from right to left, but he too arrowed his shot just wide, and he came even closer in the 16th minute, again cutting in off the wing before smacking his shot off the far post.

Lumley’s clean sheet on his Premier League debut lasted only 29 minutes as Brighton’s pressure paid off he was finally beaten by Mitoma’s well-placed header from a bouncing Tariq Lamptey cross.

Mitoma scores the first goal for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League match against Southampton.
Mitoma scores the first goal for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League match against Southampton. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Mitoma scores the first goal for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League match against Southampton. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rejuvenated in the second half, Southampton equalised in the 59th minute after Adam Armstrong had two shots blocked in quick succession but midfielder Downes made no mistake with the rebound from the second effort, slamming it home.

ALSO READ: Amorim says Man United have no excuses against Everton despite tight turnaround

Eight minutes later Saints had a Cameron Archer goal controversially ruled out for offside after Adam Armstrong was ruled to have interfered when he flicked his heel at the ball as it passed behind him while in an offside position, allowing Brighton to grab the point they needed to move to second in the standings.

“I respect how difficult the decision is for the referee and the assistant referee. It is really difficult, but I find it hard to accept,” Southampton coach Russell Martin told Sky Sports when asked about the disallowed goal.

“The mistake is (that) it’s not clear and obvious enough to be corrected, the on-field decision carries weight. I am frustrated, but I am really proud of my players,” he added.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was disappointed with his side, despite their lofty position in the table.

“Not the best game from us regarding intensity, how we pressed out of possession, how we used our chances. We only deserved a draw,” he told the BBC.

Related Topics

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Kaoru Mitoma /

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Leicester City announces Ruud van Nistelrooy as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Chelsea not in title race, says manager Maresca
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Amorim says Man United have no excuses against Everton despite tight turnaround
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Onus on Guardiola to prove himself amid City’s winless slump
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Brighton draws 1-1 with Southampton, gets level on points with Man City
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE score: England trails by 29 runs as centurion Brook hopes to restore parity against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Brook hundred propels England to 319/5 at Stumps; Trails by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan seeks to return to top as Chennaiyin FC eyes turnaround
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment