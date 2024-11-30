AUS vs IND, 2nd Test: Hazlewood ruled out, Abbott and Doggett added to squad

Australia suffered a blow in the lead-up to the second Test at Adelaide from December 6 as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out. According to a Cricket Australia statement, the speedster has a ‘low grade left side injury’.

Sean Abbott and Brendan Dogget were added to the Australian squad but most probably, Scott Boland will get the selector’s nod for the playing eleven. India leads the five-Test series at 1-0.

Boland last played for the Aussies in July last year, in the Ashes while he featured in Adelaide, two years ago, against West Indies, taking three wickets for 45 runs.

The 35-yeara-old is expected to lead the Prime Minister’s XI against India in their two-day match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday.

Hazlewood was Australia’s highest wicket-taker in the first Test, taking five wickets over two innings. However, the host side ended up losing the game by 295 runs. Against India, Hazlewood enjoyed a good day at office the last time he played in Adelaide, taking a fifer as the visitors were wrapped up for 36.

Australia has another injury concern for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Perth, with all-rounder Beau Webster earning a call-up cover.

The host side is already without regular all-rounder Cameron Green, who was ruled out of the series after opting to have surgery on a stress fracture in his lumbar spine.