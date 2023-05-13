Premier League

Premier League: Forest grabs priceless point with draw at Chelsea

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest grabbed a precious point at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Reuters
LONDON 13 May, 2023 21:45 IST
LONDON 13 May, 2023 21:45 IST
Nottingham Forest’s Keylor Navas, Danilo, Orel Mangala and teammates acknowledge the fans after the match.

Nottingham Forest’s Keylor Navas, Danilo, Orel Mangala and teammates acknowledge the fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest grabbed a precious point at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest grabbed a precious point at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Forest earned the early advantage when Renan Lodi lofted a ball into the Chelsea area in the 13th minute. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who had not played since getting injured playing for Senegal at the World Cup, came off his line but misjudged the flight and Awoniyi rose between two defenders to head home.

Raheem Sterling scored Chelsea’s 51st-minute equaliser with a simple close-range shot from a pinpoint cross by defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Also Read
Southampton relegated from Premier League

The goal gave the home side the confidence that has been so lacking in recent games and Sterling doubled his tally in the 58th minute with a fine curling shot after a surging run and pass from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But barely four minutes later Forest was back level, Awoniyi grabbing his second with a close-range header after a long throw.

The result kept Forest three points clear of the drop zone with two games of the season left. Chelsea remained 11th as it limps towards the end of a disappointing campaign. 

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us