Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR after Wolves submits resolution

Premier League clubs will take a vote on doing away with video assistant referees (VAR) from next season at their annual general meeting (AGM) next month on June 6.

The motion has been initiated by Wolverhampton Wanderers, which has formally submitted a resolution, leading to a vote when the 20 member clubs meet at the AGM.

The club said VAR was introduced “in good faith” but has led to “numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football”.

VAR was introduced in 2019 to aid on-field officials with important decisions in the match. However, recently, it has come under scrutiny after several controversial incidents involving the technology this season.

“The price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game,” read a Wolves statement.

The Premier League said it “acknowledged the concerns” about VAR but “fully supports” technology and will continue to work with referees’ body PGMOL to make improvements.