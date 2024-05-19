Though Arsenal failed to topple league-leader Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League, its goalkeeper David Raya had a moment to cherish for himself, winning his first-ever Golden Glove award this season.

With 16 clean sheets from 38 games, he was three better than Everton goalie Jordan Pickford, who finished second in the race. Former Gunner Bernd Leno, who now plays for Fulham, finished third.

GOLDEN GLOVE STANDINGS IN PREMIER LEAGUE 2023-24