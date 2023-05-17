Premier League

Manager and player behaviour not good enough, says referees’ chief Webb

The behaviour of players and managers towards match officials has not been good enough this season, English referees’ chief Howard Webb said on Tuesday.

17 May, 2023
The behaviour of players and managers towards match officials has not been good enough this season, English referees’ chief Howard Webb said on Tuesday as he called for a stronger approach to address the issue.

A number of Premier League managers have faced touchline bans this season, including Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Marco Silva of Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi.

“We need everybody in the game supporting a movement towards a more respectful environment,” he told the BBC.

“It’s clear it has not been good enough. Everybody acknowledges we need to be stronger in dealing with behaviours, not at the acceptable level.”

Webb added that there was a shared desire among all parties involved to address the issue.

“I get the sense there is a stronger desire now than before for this to happen,” he said. “We have a great product and a great league and we don’t need some of the behaviour we have seen to continue.”

