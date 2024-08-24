MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win

Brighton came into its first Premier League home game of the season as the table topper and almost found itself 1-2 down before United had its second goal chalked off for offside.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 20:52 IST , BRIGHTON, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler celebrates after his side beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler celebrates after his side beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler celebrates after his side beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brighton & Hove Albion’s new manager Fabian Hurzeler said he was proud of his team’s never-say-die display after it beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday with a winning goal in stoppage time.

Brighton came into its first Premier League home game of the season as the table topper and almost found itself 1-2 down before United had its second goal chalked off for offside.

With a draw on the cards in the pouring rain at the Amex, Joao Pedro scored in the fifth minute of added time to give the south-coast club all three points as the 31-year-old Hurzeler celebrated fervently in the dugout to get the crowd roaring.

ALSO READ: Joao Pedro nets stoppage-time winner against Man United, helps Brighton maintain Premier League lead

“It was very emotional, always when you get the win in the last minute, it is. I think we deserved to win, we had a good game not a perfect game. There were also situations where United had the chance to win the game,” Hurzeler told the BBC.

“I’m very proud of the team, they showed the value of never giving up and that’s very important to me.

“I think the first half was equal and then in the second half we started to control the game quite well. We had a lot of chances, especially in the second half.”

Brighton looked in control until United scored the equaliser through Amad Diallo, after which Erik ten Hag’s side controlled proceedings.

But Hurzeler made proactive changes with Simon Adingra coming on late and providing the assist for the game-winning goal less than five minutes later as Brighton stayed top with six points.

ALSO READ: El Ghazi to donate 500,000 euros of his Mainz payout to Gaza children

“Their goal, for me, was from out of nowhere. I then didn’t like the losing the control. After their offside goal I think we started to control the game again. In the end, I think we deserved to win,” Hurzeler added.

“I think Joao is a player who can decide the game with one action. For me it was impressive today how he worked against the ball. He had the belief he would score and that’s something that makes him special.

“But in the end it’s always a team win and that’s most important.”

Related Topics

Fabian Hurzeler /

Brighton and Hove Albion /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 71/3, needs 134 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win
    Reuters
  2. Joao Pedro nets stoppage-time winner against Man United, helps Brighton maintain Premier League lead
    Reuters
  3. Brighton vs Manchester United Highlights: BHA 2-1 MUN, Joao Pedro nets winner, Premier League updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Villa must avoid Newcastle’s fall from top four fate, says Emery
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho could become world-class, Ten Hag says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brighton vs Man United: Seagulls manager Hurzeler proud of maiden Premier League win
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Dutch Grand Prix: Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position
    AP
  4. ENG vs SL LIVE, 1st Test, Day 4: England 71/3, needs 134 runs to win; Sri Lanka 326 all out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment