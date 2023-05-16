Football

In-game audio of VAR calls to be released more often next season: Webb

Webb showed video and audio recordings of interactions between on-field referees and VAR officials discussing in-game situations and explained how the decisions were made.

Reuters
London 16 May, 2023 11:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Howard Webb of England poses during a photocall at the FIFA Referees Media Day in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 6, 2010. 

FILE PHOTO: Howard Webb of England poses during a photocall at the FIFA Referees Media Day in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 6, 2010.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Releasing in-game audio recordings of VAR decisions concerning key incidents in Premier League matches is likely to become more common next season, referees’ chief Howard Webb has said.

In-game audio from key decisions was released for the first time when Webb joined Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on the Monday Night Football programme to discuss incidents from this season.

“We’re looking to do this (release audio) as much as we possibly can,” Professional Game Match Officials Limited chief Webb said on the show, noting that FIFA would not allow them to play the audio live during the game. “Tonight is obviously something new. We’re making a small step forward. Going forward into next season we will look to do more of the same.”

VAR was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season.

