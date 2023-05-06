Premier League teams mark coronation of King Charles III

Premier League

Premier League clubs planned to mark the coronation of King Charles III by playing the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s games.

London 06 May, 2023 19:36 IST
Fans watch the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla as it is shown on an LED screen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

Fans watch the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla as it is shown on an LED screen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

In the morning, Chelsea women’s team striker Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession into Westminster Abbey. Kerr was her country’s flag-bearer as part of a group with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Tottenham was showing live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace.

Like other teams with home games, Tottenham said players and officials would gather at the center of the field for a rendition of the national anthem — “God Save the King” — just before kickoff.

On Friday, Liverpool confirmed that it would also play the national anthem but acknowledged that “ some supporters have strong views on it.” It said the league had contacted clubs playing home games and “strongly suggested” they note the historic occasion.

Liverpool supporters booed the national anthem — which was formerly “God Save the Queen” — when it was played ahead of the FA Cup final a year ago and the Community Shield in July because of what is perceived to be a long-held opposition toward the establishment.

Queen Elizabeth II held the throne for seven decades until her death last September at the age of 96.

There were five Premier League games scheduled on Saturday.

Kerr, Australia’s all-time top scorer, said Friday that it’s “an amazing honor” to be part of the delegation.

