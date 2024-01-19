Ivan Toney will not only start in his first game back from an eight-month ban for gambling violations, he’ll be Brentford’s captain.
The 27-year-old striker will take the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Christian Norgaard when Brentford hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday in a Premier League match.
Toney this week completed a suspension imposed after he admitted to 232 breaches of the English Football Association’s betting rules.
ALSO READ: Henderson - It’s been a difficult year for me and new club Ajax
“He will start tomorrow, and he will also lead the team out of the tunnel, he will be the captain because Christian is injured,” manager Thomas Frank said Friday at a pre-match press conference.
Toney on Wednesday celebrated his return by posting a GIF on X, formerly Twitter, that said: “FREE!” An independent commission said in its report that the suspension could have been longer if not for the diagnosis of a gambling addiction.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Japan LIVE Score, FIH Olympic Qualifiers, 3rd/4th place playoff: IND 0-1 JPN after first quarter, eyes Paris 2024 spot
- Brentford makes Ivan Toney captain on his return from 8-month ban for betting violations
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai 243/9 vs Kerala; Jagadeesan reaches 150 for TN; Goa 215/7 vs Karnataka
- Asian Cup 2023: South Korea keeper Kim ruled out of competition with knee injury
- Australian Open 2024: Timofeeva stuns 10th seed Haddad Maia in seven-year first
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE