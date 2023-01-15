Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League: When, where to watch, live streaming info

Match Preview

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to prove it has learned the lessons of last season’s disastrous defeat at Tottenham when the Premier League leader visits its north London rival on Sunday.

Although Arsenal powered to a 3-1 victory in the derby in October - making it three wins in the last four meetings -- it is the painful memory of its most recent trip to Tottenham that remains etched in the minds of Arteta’s players.

With just three games remaining last season, Arsenal would have been guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League if it won at fellow top-four contenders Tottenham in May.

Instead, it crumbled to a woeful 3-0 defeat, then lost the next match at Newcastle to allow Tottenham to pip it to fourth place in a collapse that sparked furious criticism of Arteta from frustrated fans.

It was a debacle that could have proved fatal to Arteta’s Arsenal project, but the Spaniard has impressively made amends with his astute leadership during a campaign that has exceeded all expectations.

Arteta believes the bitter taste from last season’s surrender at Tottenham has played a significant role in fuelling Arsenal’s title push.

“That was the result and the performance. There was a lot of things to learn and take from it,” Arteta said.

“We are in a different place now and we have to show we can play the way we want.”

Unbeaten in its last 11 league games, the Gunners find themselves with a golden opportunity to win the title for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles reigned supreme in 2004.

With champion Manchester City looking more vulnerable than usual and Liverpool struggling to shake off a season-long funk, Arsenal has seized the initiative in the title race with a remarkable 14 wins from its 17 games.

Arteta’s side is five points clear of second-placed City, who can expect a stern test from in-form Manchester United on Saturday.

A City slip at Old Trafford would open the door for Arsenal to increase their lead over Pep Guardiola’s men.

-AFP

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predicted XI Tottenham Predicted XI: Lloris (GK); Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son Arsenal Predicted XI: Ramsdale (GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Head-to-head record

In the 179 meetings between both sides, Arsenal has won 71 matches, compared to Spurs’ 57. Arteta’s men have won three out of the last five league meetings, Spurs winning the other two.

Arsenal won the return fixture 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka scored the goals for the Gunners while Harry Kane scored the only goal for Spurs.