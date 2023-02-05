Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: TOT 1-0 MCI; Kane scores to become Spurs’ highest goalscorer

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League match, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Starting lineups: Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Kane, Son Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Match Preview

Manchester City is five points behind leader Arsenal and plays Tottenham Hotspur next, which is fifth.

With Arsenal having a game in hand, the pressure is on City to reel it in but Guardiola has lost all four of his visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions.

“Because they were better than us. We played decent games (but) missed penalties,” he said.

“Now with Antonio Conte (in charge), the quality they have up front, the organisation - they’re a tough opponent, always have been in the last few years.

“They’ve been fighting for Champions League (qualification), they’ve been in the top four for many, many years. So it’s a tough place to go.”

Guardiola added that defender John Stones could be out for up to a month but midfielder and fellow England international Phil Foden was close to a return for the club.

Stones suffered a hamstring injury in City’s 1-0 FA Cup home win against Arsenal a week ago, while Foden has struggled with a foot injury in recent weeks.

“Three weeks, one month, more or less,” said Guardiola when asked about the timeframe for Stones to return to action.

On whether Foden could be available against Spurs, he added: “Yes I think so. He has trained well these last two days.”

Tottenham, on the other hand, is in fifth place in the Premier League and has advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs will approach the City clash with a fully-fit squad, as Brazilian forwards Richarlison and Lucas Moura have been back in training, Stellini said, adding there were no new injury concerns.

“Richarlison had a small problem and now he is available. He has been training this week,” Stellini said.

“We recover also Lucas and we are happy to say that... He played 45 minutes with the (youngsters) team and is back.”

Richarlison missed Tottenham’s 3-0 win in fourth round of the FA Cup at Preston North End last weekend, while Lucas returns after a lengthy absence.

Stellini added that new signing defender Pedro Porro who joined on loan from Portuguese side Sporting could make his debut on Sunday.

“Could be, yeah. He’s young but has great experience. He has played in a similar system that we are used to playing. He’s available, we can use him,” he said.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match kick-off?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will kick-off at 10:00 PM, February 5, 2023 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Where can you watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match?

You can live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Premier League match on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.