Manchester United will be without its ace midfielder Casemiro for the next three games after he was shown a red card against Crystal Palace in a Premier League game on Saturday.

The Brazilian was send-off by referee Andre Marriner in the second half after he had his hands around Will Hughes neck, during a scuffle between both sides.

Casemiro of Manchester United clashes with Will Hughes of Crystal Palace leading to a red card. | Photo Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Marriner made his decision after VAR asked him to take a look at the pitchside monitor.

WHICH ALL GAMES WILL CASEMIRO MISS?

The red card means the former Real Madrid midfielder will miss the next three Premier League games - Next week’s double header against Leeds United and its home fixture against Leicester City.

Erik Ten Hag’s side, which is already without the service of Christian Eriksen, who is out injured, has Marcel Sabitzer in its ranks to bring on as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Sabitzer made his debut for United in the Crystal Palace game, as he came on after Casemiro’s dismissal and helped his side preserve its lead.

WILL CASEMIRO MISS THE LEAGUE CUP FINAL?

Fortunately for United, Casemiro will be back in action in time for his side’s League Cup final against Newcastle United in Wembley, which is likely to scheduled on February 26, as it is after the three game suspension period.

CAN CASEMIRO PLAY AGAINST BARCELONA IN EUROPA LEAGUE?

Yes. Manchester United can field Casemiro in its Europa League clash against Barcelona, as domestic suspensions don’t carry over to continental competitions.