Premier League

Premier League: Tyler Adams injury a worry for Leeds in relegation fight

The 24-year-old Adams was ruled out of Leeds’ match at Wolverhampton on Saturday after sustaining the injury this week in training. The United States captain will also miss upcoming games with his national team.

Mayank _629255
LEEDS 17 March, 2023 18:49 IST
LEEDS 17 March, 2023 18:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tyler Adams of Leeds United.

FILE PHOTO: Tyler Adams of Leeds United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 24-year-old Adams was ruled out of Leeds’ match at Wolverhampton on Saturday after sustaining the injury this week in training. The United States captain will also miss upcoming games with his national team.

Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams will miss an undetermined amount of time with a hamstring injury, and manager Javi Gracia said the American won’t be easy to replace.

The 24-year-old Adams was ruled out of Leeds’ match at Wolverhampton on Saturday after sustaining the injury this week in training. The United States captain will also miss upcoming games with his national team.

Also Read
Belgium announces squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

“Tyler is different than others. There is no one like Tyler,” Gracia said of the defensive midfielder on Friday.

The Spanish manager offered no timetable for Adams’ return as the club battles to stay in the Premier League.

“Tyler is injured and in this moment he’s with a specialist and we’ll see how long he’s out of the team,” Gracia said. “We have other players. All of us know that Tyler is a key player for us but we have to manage with the squad we have.”

Weston McKennie and Marc Roca are options to fill in, as are 19-year-old Darko Gyabi and 17-year-old Archie Gray, said Gracia.

“These are the players that are usually training with us in that position,” the former Watford manager said.

Leeds is one spot above last-place Southampton. However, the bottom six teams are separated by only three points.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us