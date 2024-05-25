MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season

Ten Hag said he had already met new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the season and did not need assurances about his future.

Published : May 25, 2024 08:00 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a PRemier League encounter between Manchester United and Brighton.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a PRemier League encounter between Manchester United and Brighton. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a PRemier League encounter between Manchester United and Brighton. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN/ REUTERS

Erik ten Hag is convinced he will be the Manchester United manager next season after holding talks with the club hierarchy ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

The Dutchman has overseen United’s worst season in 34 years and its lowest finish in the English Premier League era, eighth.

It was reported on Friday that he would lose his job even if he wins the Cup against league champion Manchester City at Wembley.

Ten Hag said he had already met new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to review the season and did not need assurances about his future.

“It is not necessary, we will go for next season,” he said, and added he will go on vacation on Sunday.

ALSO READ: FA Cup final preview: More history beckons Man City as ailing United stands in its way

Several names have already been mentioned as potential successors to Ten Hag if he is fired, including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and England manager Gareth Southgate.

British billionaire Ratcliffe bought a 27.7% stake in United in February and immediately challenged Ten Hag to secure qualification for the Champions League, which he failed to achieve.

Former United managers David Moyes and Louis van Gaal were fired after missing out on the Champions League, while Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also lost their jobs in seasons when it became clear they were unlikely to secure a place among Europe’s elite.

The best Ten Hag can hope for is the Europa League if United win the FA Cup.

Ahead of the final, City manager Pep Guardiola sympathized with Ten Hag, who has had to cope with slew of injuries. United will be without defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw for the final.

But Guardiola accepts the pressure will be on his counterpart, if he cannot deliver a trophy.

“So, in big clubs like United and City, when you don’t win you are always in trouble. It is not a secret,” he said. “We have done what we have done, but I would be in trouble if we didn’t win.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

FA Cup /

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester City /

Jim Ratcliffe /

Pep Guardiola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
  2. FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over ineligible Nsue
    AP
  3. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
  2. FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over ineligible Nsue
    AP
  3. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United manager Ten Hag is convinced he will keep his job despite troubled season
    AP
  2. FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over ineligible Nsue
    AP
  3. Man City vs Man United FA Cup final LIVE streaming: When and where to watch MCI v MUN, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Manchester United vs Manchester City: How did Pep Guardiola’s side reach FA Cup final?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MCI vs MUN, FA Cup Final 2024: Manchester United’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment