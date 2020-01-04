Chiesa: Italy can compete with the best at Euro 2020

Federico Chiesa is confident Italy will be able to compete with the strongest teams at Euro 2020.

Italy has been drawn alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in Group A and will face each of them at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri won all 10 of their qualifying matches and are unbeaten in 14 games since losing 1-0 to Portugal in the Nations League in September 2018.

Chiesa, who scored his first senior international goal in a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia last November, acknowledged there will be plenty of competition at Euro 2020 but backed Italy to make an impact at the tournament.

"There are a lot of strong sides. France who won the 2018 World Cup are really strong, Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo, so it's going to be really tough to win it," Chiesa told Fiorentina's website.

"I feel we are a very strong side, we have a fantastic coach. Roberto Mancini taught us a lot in the last period. He taught us how to play [with] a lot of possession, a lot of intensity.

"We saw our game develop a lot and that was showed by the results we got. Our qualification with all the victories we had in the group showed we are a really strong team and we can do a lot at the Euros."

He added: "Getting called up for Euro 2020 would be a great achievement but I have to earn it through my performances with Fiorentina."