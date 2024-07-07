Euro 2024 semifinals: All you need to know about Euros knockouts; Key players, team stats, records, suspended players and more

Euro 2024 moves to its business end with only four team remaining in the running as the semifinal stage on July 10.

Spain takes on France while England faces Netherlands as the final four teams are set to battle it out for European glory.

Sportstar takes a look at the key players, team stats, records and everything you need to know about every Euro 2024 semifinal team:

SPAIN

Team stats:

Spain has scored 11 goals so far in the Euro 2024.

Spain has only conceded two goals in the tournament so far.

Spain is fourth in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 57.2 per-cent.

Spain has a passing accuracy of 90.2 per-cent.

Spain has taken the most attempts in Euro 2024 with 102 out of which 35 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, Spain leads the charts with 230.

Spain has had three clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz are the leading goal scorers for the side with two.

Lamine Yamal is the joint assist leader of the tournament with three.

Olmo has made the most attempts on goal for Spain. (14)

Rodri has completed the most passes for Spain. (329)

Defensively Rodri has recovered the ball the most number of times for Spain. (29)

Unai Simon has just conceded two goals and has made 10 saves in four matches for Spain.

Players suspended in semifinal

Dani Carvajal

Robin le Normand

Key facts and records you need to know:

Spain is the only team that has won every single game of Euro 2024 so far.

Spain beat Germany in the quarterfinal after an extra-time winner by Mikel Merino.

Pedri is out of the tie due to an injury he suffered against Germany.

Spain has won the Euros three times. (1964,2008,2012)

FRANCE

Team stats:

France has scored 3 goals so far in the Euro 2024.

France has only conceded one goal in the tournament so far.

France is 13th in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 50.4 per-cent.

France has a passing accuracy of 90.8 per-cent.

France has taken the third most attempts in Euro 2024 with 89 out of which 21 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, France is fifth in the charts with 200.

France has had four clean sheets so far, the most by any team in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Kylian Mbappe is the only goal scorer for France since the other two were own goals.

Mbappe has made the most attempts on goal for France. (8)

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed the most passes for France. (323)

Defensively Jules Kounde has recovered the ball the most number of times for France. (34)

Mike Maignan has just conceded one goal and has made 16 saves in five matches for France.

Players suspended in semfinal:

France has no players suspended for Euro 2024 semifinal.

Key facts and records you need to know:

France is yet to score from open play in Euro 2024. Its three goals have been - 2 own goals, 1 Mbappe penalty kick.

France beat Portugal in the quarterfinal on penalties knocking Ronaldo’s side out.

Mbappe injured his nose in the opening game against Austria and is playing the whole tournament wearing a black mask.

France has won the Euros two times. (1984, 2000)

ENGLAND

Team stats:

England has scored five goals in Euro 2024

England has only conceded three goals in the tournament so far.

England is third in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 58.6 per-cent.

England has a passing accuracy of 90 per-cent.

England has taken the eighth most attempts in Euro 2024 with 57 out of which 15 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, England is fourth in the charts with 201.

England has had two clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are the leading goal scorers for the side with two.

Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Declan Rice and Marc Guehi have all given one assist so far in Euro 2024.

Kane has made the most attempts on goal for England (4) followed by Bellingham (3).

John Stones has completed the most passes for England. (412)

Defensively Guehi has recovered the ball the most number of times for England. (37)

Jordan Pickford has just conceded three goals and has made 12 saves in five matches for England.

Players suspended in semifinal

England has no players suspended for Euro 2024 semifinal.

Key facts and records you need to know:

England has been struggling to find momentum and both of it’s matches in knockouts stage has gone onto extra-time

Bellingham scored a stunning bicycle kick in the dying minutes in the round of 16 against Slovakia to keep his side in the tournament. He made an offensive gesture after scoring the goal which is why UEFA has fined him and banned him for one match.

England beat Switzerland in the quarterfinal on penalties after Pickford saved Manuel Akanji’s spot kick.

Cole Palmer is yet to start a game for England despite having an amazing season with Chelsea.

England has never won the Euros. It’s best finish was runner-up after it lost in the last edition against Italy in the final on penalties.

NETHERLANDS

Team stats:

Netherlands has scored nine goals in Euro 2024 so far.

Netherlands has conceded five goals in the tournament so far.

Netherlands is sixth in terms of possession in the tournament averaging 55.2 per-cent.

Netherlands has a passing accuracy of 88.6 per-cent.

Netherland has taken the fifth most attempts in Euro 2024 with 74 out of which 20 were on target.

In terms of ball recoveries, Netherlands is thirteenth with just 154.

Netherlands has had two clean sheets in Euro 2024.

Player stats:

Cody Gakpo is the join-leading goal scorer of Euro 2024 with three goals.

Xavi Simons and Nathan Ake have given two assists each so far in Euro 2024.

Cody Gakpo has made the most attempts on goal for Netherlands. (8)

Stefan De Vrij has completed the most passes for Netherlands. (320)

Defensively De Vrij has recovered the ball the most number of times for Netherlands. (28)

Bart Verbruggen has conceded five goals and has made 16 saves in five matches for Netherlands.

Players suspended in semifinal

Netherlands has no players suspended for Euro 2024 semifinal.

Key facts and records you need to know: