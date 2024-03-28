MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said this week the number of injuries in modern football meant it was absurd to return to the traditional squad size of 23.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 19:36 IST , NYON - 2 MINS READ

AP
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before the friendly
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before the friendly | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before the friendly | Photo Credit: REUTERS

European Championship organizer UEFA said on Thursday it will listen to national team coaches if they want bigger squads of 26 players instead of 23 for the tournament in Germany.

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said this week the number of injuries in modern football meant it was absurd to return to the traditional squad size of 23.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased 26-man squads were allowed by UEFA at Euro 2020, a delayed edition played in 2021, and at FIFA’s 2022 World Cup.

If players were isolated for health reasons, their replacements were already in camp and complying with the mandatory protocols.

UEFA decided last year on 23-player squads for Euro 2024.

It will host coaches and officials from the 24 teams in two weeks in Duesseldorf, Germany.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi on retirement: Age won’t determine when I retire, says FIFA World Cup winner

“A workshop with the participating teams will be held on April 8 and on that occasion UEFA will listen to the views of the coaches,” the European football body said. “Any idea in this respect will then be considered and assessed.”

Koeman wants his national federation to ask UEFA for an increase and noted this week “you have to deal more with injuries these days.”

“It is about the load carrying ability of the players,” Koeman said on Tuesday after his team’s 2-1 loss to Germany, suggesting host team coach Julian Nagelsmann agreed.

England coach Gareth Southgate said there had been a “little bit of talk amongst some of the coaches” to ask for 26.

Southgate said he did not plan to pressure UEFA for an increase, though acknowledged the extra numbers would lessen the risk of selecting preferred players who carried injuries.

“We’ve been able to give people time,” said Southgate, who is taking England to his fourth major tournament as the coach, “but with 23 that’s definitely more difficult.”

It is unclear how many of the 24 coaches want a larger squad that would include more players likely not getting game time on the field.

Euro 2024 is from June 14-July 14 in 10 German cities.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

UEFA /

Ronald Koeman /

Gareth Southgate /

Julian Nagelsmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR playing XI unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury
    AP
  3. Neeraj to begin season with Doha Diamond League, Jena set to make DL debut
    PTI
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury
    AP
  2. Germany celebrates turnaround as confidence grows before hosting Euro 2024
    AP
  3. Ukraine‘s football victory provides welcome distraction from tragedy of war
    AP
  4. Juan Jesus says he is ‘‘bitter’‘ about Italian league not punishing Acerbi for alleged racial abuse
    AP
  5. Chelsea and Lyon advance to the Women’s Champions League semifinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals to bowl first; Nortje, Mukesh in for DC; RR playing XI unchanged
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury
    AP
  3. Neeraj to begin season with Doha Diamond League, Jena set to make DL debut
    PTI
  4. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: All eyes on in-form Russell as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
  5. IPL 2024: Russell backs KKR coach Pandit after David Wiese calls his methods “militant”
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment