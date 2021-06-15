Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad

England has called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in its European Championship squad, the team said on Tuesday.

Henderson has been forced to withdraw due to a hip issue that has limited his involvement in training and he is returning to his club Manchester United for treatment.

Under UEFA regulations, teams are allowed to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds. Ramsdale, 23, was in the initial squad named by manager Gareth Southgate before the tournament.

England, which beat Croatia 1-0 in its opening Group D match, plays Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.