Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad

Aaron Ramsdale has been called by England as replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in its Euro 2020 squad. Reuters 15 June, 2021 15:31 IST Aaron Ramsdale plays for Sheffield United in the Premier League. - AP Reuters 15 June, 2021 15:31 IST England has called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in its European Championship squad, the team said on Tuesday.Henderson has been forced to withdraw due to a hip issue that has limited his involvement in training and he is returning to his club Manchester United for treatment. Under UEFA regulations, teams are allowed to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds. Ramsdale, 23, was in the initial squad named by manager Gareth Southgate before the tournament.England, which beat Croatia 1-0 in its opening Group D match, plays Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.