Euro 2020: Champions League win has made me more hungry to succeed with Italy, says Jorginho

Italy midfielder Jorginho compared the Azzurri with his Champions League-winning Chelsea team on Sunday and welcomed the news that Marco Verratti could return for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 Group A game against Switzerland.

Injured midfielder Verratti missed the opening match of the tournament on Friday when Roberto Mancini’s side impressed in a 3-0 thrashing of Turkey in Rome.

The result and performance raised anticipation in Italy ahead of the visit of the Swiss, who drew 1-1 with Wales in their opening game on Saturday.

“Winning the Champions League brought me here with even more hunger to win, I want to relive those emotions with the national team,” Jorginho told a news conference.

“This group is similar to Chelsea, it is fantastic, everyone from the most experienced player to the youngest has this desire to do something important.

“We watched the Switzerland game and saw a top team that knows how to play, is well organised and has had the same coach for years.

“They have players who have played in two or three competitions together, they are experienced players.”

Italy team doctor Andrea Ferretti revealed that Verratti could feature against the Swiss as he recovers from a knee injury.

He also calmed concerns about the severity of Alessandro Florenzi’s injury after the defender was substituted at half time against Turkey.

“From now on Verratti will work with the team but we still have three days to evaluate if he will be available against Switzerland, we hope everything goes well,” Ferretti said.

“Florenzi suffered a slight muscular injury and is recovering, we are not setting a precise objective but we are planning to put him back in training from tomorrow.”

Jorginho welcomed the news, saying: “Marco can give us so much quality and personality. We can’t wait to have him back because he can help us a lot.”

The Chelsea midfielder also sent a message to Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday.

“At that moment I was thinking about his team mates, fans, his wife who was there,” Jorginho said.

“On behalf of all of us, I wish Eriksen and his family the best of luck. My message to him is to be strong.”