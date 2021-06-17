Euro 2020: McGinn believes Scotland can match England on Friday

The world's oldest national team rivalry resumes on Friday at Wembley Stadium when Scotland travels south to take on 'Auld Enemy' England.

While England, fresh from a 1-0 win over Croatia, is strong favourites, Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn believes Steve Clarke's side are capable of overcoming the perceived gulf in quality.

"The English media will have you believe the gap is humongous. So it is up to us on Friday to prove that (isn't the case)," he told a news conference.

"They have a population of 55 million, we have five million. They have worldwide superstars all throughout their squad, so we will be underdogs.

"But we have a few wee superstars in our team who can play well and cause them problems."

First played in 1872, the fixture has taken place 114 times and the Scots have enjoyed plenty of success down the years.

England have won 48 times, their northern neighbour 41, and there have been 25 draws.

Scotland is playing in its first European Championship since 1996, when it lost 2-0 to England at Wembley, and has gone through a long decline only now showing signs of ending.

'WE CAN COMPETE'

The Scots has not beaten England since 1999 - and even that 1-0 victory was part of a two-legged defeat in a Euro 2000 qualification playoff.

"We compete against these guys week in, week out and we seem to hold our own. The message is we can compete, they are full of top players on the pitch, and on the bench. If we play to our capabilities we will give them a game," McGinn said.

Scotland felt they had "let the nation down" in their 2-0 home defeat to the Czech Republic, he added, a contrasting mood to the English who have basked in praise since their opening win.

An international derby

England's Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford says Friday's game is an international version of a club derby.

"It's similar to the games against Man City and Liverpool – those type of games you have a different feeling," he said.

"You can't put a finger on it – because you approach every game the same. But the build up, its just unique and I'm really looking forward to it."