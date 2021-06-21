Euro 2020 LIVE Finland vs Belgium: Sparv to lead Finland against the top-ranked team in first major tournament

Welcome to highlights of the EURO 2020 Group B match between Finland and Belgium at the Krestovsky Stadium (Gazprom Arena) in Saint Petersburg.

22:45- What the coaches said

Roberto Martinez: "There will be changes against Finland but it is exactly the same approach because it prepares you to keep winning. We are not here to go as far as we can but rather to be as good as we can. And that means you have to win every game and that prepares you indirectly to be ready for whatever we might be facing ahead." Markku Kanerva: "It is great that we have a chance to face the two best teams in the world. Although it was a friendly, the France game gave us an idea of how we can do well against the best teams."

Match Preview

Finland faces a daunting challenge against the world's highest-ranked team Belgium to qualify for the Euro 2020 knockouts in its maiden tournament, but coach Markku Kanerva is taking inspiration from his side's ability to surprise the top nations.

"A draw will probably be enough to qualify," he said of the final Group B game in St. Petersburg on Monday for Finland, who sit on three points after an opening win against Denmark.

"When I started as head coach in the Finnish team one of the first matches was a friendly against Belgium and we managed a draw," he added at a news conference on Sunday, recalling a 1-1 result in 2016.

Kanerva called Monday's game - taking place at the same time as Denmark meet Russia in Copenhagen - the biggest ever for Finland, which sits 53 places below Belgium in the FIFA rankings.

"We still have a chance to win the group - it's completely in our own hands," he said.

"The most important part of our task is to focus on the part we can actually control, and that is our own game. We have our colleagues who will keep us informed about the situation between Russia and Denmark, but hopefully we won't need that information."

After beating the Danes, the Finns then lost to Russia but it believes other past heroics such as a 2-0 friendly win over France in November will help them against Belgium.

"It is great that we have a chance to face the two best teams in the world. Although it was a friendly, the France game gave us an idea of how we can do well against the best teams," Kanerva said.

"Now we are facing the number one in the FIFA world ranking, the experience with France gives us the idea that we can beat big teams."

The Finns is third in Group B behind Belgium and Russia. The top two goes through to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-place finishers from the six groups.

--(Via Reuters)--

Full Squads Belgium Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku Finland Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen ; Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, ﻿Joona Toivio, ﻿﻿Jere Uronen, ﻿﻿Leo Väisänen, Niko Hamalainen ; Midfielders: ﻿Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, ﻿Joni Kauko, ﻿﻿Robin Lod, ﻿﻿Rasmus Schuller, ﻿Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv,﻿ ﻿Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari; Forwards: Marcus Forss, ﻿Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, ﻿Teemu Pukki