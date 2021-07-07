Rome mayor wants Euro 2020 final on big screens

The mayor of Rome wants the Stadio Olimpico to be opened for fans to watch Italy in the 2021 European Championships final on the big screens.

Virginia Raggi posted a message on Twitter to the Italian Olympic committee the day after Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout to reach Sunday’s final at the Wembley Stadium in London.

.@Coninews domenica proiettiamo la finale di #EURO2020 allo stadio Olimpico di Roma, con capienza ridotta nel rispetto delle misure anti Covid? Abbiamo già ospitato le prime tre partite degli Azzurri. Sarebbe un bel modo per tifare tutti insieme la Nazionale. — Virginia Raggi (@virginiaraggi) July 7, 2021

She suggested that the final should be projected on the screens at the stadium “with a reduced capacity to respect anti-COVID measures.”

The stadium had earlier hosted Italy’s three group matches and the quarterfinal encounter between England and Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Italy will face the winner of the second semifinal, taking place between England and Denmark on Wednesday at the Wembley, for the continental title.