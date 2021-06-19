Euro 2020: Busquets could play against Poland, says Enrique

Spain captain Sergio Busquets could play against Poland on Saturday despite only just returning to the squad after 12 days in quarantine, coach Luis Enrique said.

Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 at Spain's training camp and was sent back home to Barcelona, although he kept training on an individual basis as he was asymptomatic.

The midfielder returned to the team's camp on Friday morning after returning a negative test and flew with the rest of the squad to Seville for Saturday's game against Poland.

"There's no problem, he was asymptomatic during the 12 days he was away and was able to keep training at home. He is in the right conditions to play," Luis Enrique told Spanish network Cuatro on Friday.

"We've been in daily contact with him via messages, he's been away but it's been like he was here. He has been acting like a captain."

Midfielder Rodri took Busquets' place against Sweden in holding midfield alongside Koke and Pedri as Spain made a tournament record number of passes but failed to score.

Luis Enrique was fiercely critical of the state of the pitch at the La Cartuja stadium and said ground staff had been working hard to improve the surface.

"There are people making a huge effort to improve it and I'm grateful for that. The pitch is what it is and even on that pitch we created around 14 chances to score against a team that just wanted to defend," he said.

"It's obvious the pitch could be in a better state but we can't control it and have to focus on what we can control."