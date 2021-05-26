Euro 2020: Who is hosting the European Championship?

The European Championship will be held across 11 major cities across Europe -- a first of its kind in the 60-year history of the tournament -- next month.

The Euro 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played between June 11 and July 11.

The host cities for the tournament are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

Bilbao and Dublin were removed as hosts due to uncertainity of spectators attending the matches and were replaced by Seville and Saint Petersburg.

The semifinals and final will be held at the Wembley Stadium in London.