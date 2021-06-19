UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE Hungary vs France: Digne only change for France in tested lineup vs Hungary

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group F Euro 2020 game between Hungary and France being played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

PREVIEW| Hungary vs France, EURO 2020 preview: Didier Deschamps' fantasy attack seeks lift off

France manager Didier Deschamps makes only change to the starting lineup from the side that defeated Germany as left back Lucas Digne replaces Lucas Hernandez.

Deschamps has stuck to the midfield trio of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot, which will support the attacking troika of Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema also remains intact.

Hungary, playing at home in the Puskas Arena, will field a three-man back-line featuring Endre Botka, Willi Orban and Attila Szalai. Loic Nego - the only change in the Hungary lineup - and Attila Fiola are expected to start as wing backs.

Skipper Aadam Szalai and Roland Sallai will lead the line as they look to score their first goal at the European Championship following a 3-0 loss to Portugal in their opening game.

TEAM NEWS

Hungary (3-5-2) Peter Gulacsi; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Endre Botka; Attila Fiola, Andras Schafer, Adam Nagy, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai (captain) France (4-3-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Digne; Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe



FULL SQUADS

HUNGARY

Goalkeepers: Adam Bogdan, Denes Dibusz, ﻿Peter Gulacsi; Defenders: Bendeguz Bolla, Endre Botka, Attila Fiola, ﻿﻿Akos Kecskes, Adam Lang, ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, ﻿﻿﻿Loic Négo, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Midfielders: Tamas Cseri, ﻿Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, ﻿David Siger, Kevin Varga, Roland Varga; Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿Janos Hahn, Filip Holender, Nemanja Nikolic, Roland Sallai, ﻿Szabolcs Schon, ﻿Adam Szalai

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda; Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma; Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso; Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema,﻿ Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram