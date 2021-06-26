UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE Italy vs Austria: Verratti replaces Locatelli, Arnautovic to lead Austria's line

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the EURO 2020 Round of 16 game between Italy and Austria at the Wembley Stadium in London.

00:15- Stat attack with 15 minutes to kickoff!!

Italy is unbeaten against Austria in its last 13 meetings (all competitions), with the last loss coming in a friendly match in December 1960.

Italy has won all four of its meetings with Austria at major international tournaments, with all four games coming in the World Cup (1-0 in 1934, 1-0 in 1978, 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in 1998)

Italy is currently unbeaten in 30 games (W25 D5), the joint-longest winning run in its history, equalling the run under Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and `1939

This is Austria’s first appearance in the knockout stages of the European Championships.

00:00- Form guide for Italy and Austria

Team Last five matches Italy WWWWW Austria WLWDL

22:45- Injury and suspension news

Italy Out: Florenzi (Thigh) Misses next match if booked: Pessina Austria Out: Lazaro (thigh) Misses next match if booked: Alaba, Bachmann, Lainer

23:33- Wembley looks ready!!

23:16- LINEUPS ARE OUT!!!

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Bonucci (captain), Leonardo Spinazzola; Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti; Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain); Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic

23:00- Have a look at the predicted lineups

Italy XI: Donnarumma (GK); Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Austria XI: Bachmann (GK); Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Alaba; Laimer, Grillitsch, X. Schlager; Sabitzer, Baumgartner; Arnautović

22:45- What are the two camps saying?

Managers Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "Austria have quality, they are aggressive. We will need to play a great match. It is the part of the competition where you can't afford to make a mistake, that's the beauty of these tournaments. You have to win by force; you can't do anything else." Franco Foda, Austria coach: "The team has achieved something spectacular. We are in the round of 16 and now we want to do everything we can to take the next step and reach the quarter-finals in Munich. We are full of confidence and focus on Italy. Italy have been the team that have impressed me the most. They attack well, their positioning is good and they are also strong in transition. Even in the third match they looked strong despite making a lot of changes. They are a dangerous squad﻿." Players Lorenzo Insigne, Italy forward: "We have watched some of Austria's matches. We haven't discussed any details yet but, from what we've seen, they are a very physical team who can run and press the entire match. But we won't let ourselves be influenced by them; we'll play our football. All we need to do is stay calm and prepare for this match like all the others in order to go out and play a great game." David Alaba, Austria defender: "It’s a dream come true for each and every one of us, playing at Wembley against Italy in the round of 16 at a EURO. It would be incredible to reach the quarter-final in Munich. That would be unbelievable for all of us – another dream come true. But we’re not thinking about that yet. Our focus is on the game."

Match Preview

Italy’s unbeaten streak won’t last forever, and Austria coach Franco Foda is plotting to be the one to stop it.

The Italians have become one of the favorites at the European Championship after winning all three of their games in the group stage, scoring seven goals and conceding none. Those three victories at Euro 2020 extended the team’s unbeaten streak under coach Roberto Mancini to 30 games — matching the previous record set in the 1930s.

“Initially it seemed to be an insurmountable and impossible challenge for us, because they haven’t lost for an eternity,” Foda said. “But sooner or later even Mancini’s team will lose.”

Austria, which has reached the round of 16 at the tournament for the first time, will get its chance on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Besides the unbeaten streak, Italy will also be trying to set another record. The team has not conceded a goal in 11 matches, a total of 1,055 minutes. If Austria fails to score, Italy will surpass the record of 1,143 minutes set between 1972 and 1974.

For a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy’s recent results are quite remarkable.

“It’s something that makes us proud, especially considering what they thought of us before the tournament started,” Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne said. “But we have to stay focused, calm and think about ourselves. We haven’t done anything yet. Our objective is to go all the way, it wasn’t just to get through the group stage.”

The 30-year-old Insigne embodies Italy’s transformation under Mancini.

The previous coach, Gian Piero Ventura, lost the squad’s support during a World Cup playoff loss to Sweden when he left Insigne — considered the team’s most talented player — on the bench.

Insigne has formed a strong partnership with Ciro Immobile, who has finally been able to translate his scoring success in Serie A to the international stage.

“It’s the first time that I’ve played in such an important event at this level, in such an important role,” Insigne said. “In the past other coaches have used formations that were less compatible with my style of play, although I have always made myself available.

“Now Mancini is using a system of play that is more suited to me and to other players’ characteristics.”

Insigne already has experience scoring at Wembley, in a 1-1 draw against England in a friendly in 2018.

“It was only a friendly but it was incredible,” Insigne said. “I think it’s everyone’s dream to score in such a stadium. We will try to go to London and give a great performance, as we have always done until now.

“Our strength is that we don’t change our nature ever. Austria runs a lot and creates pressure, we’ll study our opponents but we will prepare for the match thinking about what we have to do.”

Italy is playing with such spirit that the buzzword among the Azzurri players is “fairytale.”

No one embodies that more than Giacomo Raspadori, a 21-year-old Sassuolo forward who hadn’t even played a game for Italy when he was named in the 26-man squad for the tournament.

Raspadori was brought on as a substitute in Italy’s final group match against Wales, making only his second appearance for his country.

“This is all a fairytale, for the team and for me,” Raspadori said. “In four months so many things have changed.

“Those who are now my Italy teammates were who I saw as sporting idols a short while ago.”

Italy and Austria's - Complete Euro 2020 squads

ITALY Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta) Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

AUSTRIA Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK) Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern), Aleksandar Dragovic (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen) Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Internazionale), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schopf (Schalke) Forwards: Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz)