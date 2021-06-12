Euro 2020, LIVE score updates: Denmark vs Finland: Eriksen starts for Denmark; Pukki makes Euros debut

Welcome to Sportstar's live coveage of the EURO 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Finland, live from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

WHAT THEY SAID

Christian Eriksen: “The entire Danish people know what happened in 1992. They've made movies and TV series about that (title), and every player from that team is still really well known in Denmark. Their legacy is enormous. They showed it's possible to win a big tournament."

Kasper Schmeichel on playing at home: “I am really looking forward to it. But on the other hand, we must also keep a cool head and not get swept up in the emotions and the football fever that is happening in Denmark. We have to go in and do our job.”

The statistics are also heavily in Denmark’s favor. Finland has only won one of the last 22 meetings between the Nordic sides, with Denmark winning 15 of those. The last time Finland won in Denmark was in 1949.

Read the preview here: Hoping for another title, Denmark faces Finland

Here are the teams:

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Simon Kjaer (captain), Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Martin Braithwaite, Jonas Wind, Yussuf Poulsen

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jere Uronen, Jukka Raitala; Joona Toivio, Glen Kamara, Robin Lod, Tim Sparv (captain); Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo

Squads: Denmark: Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland), Frederik Ronnow (FC Schalke 04).

Defenders: Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Zanka (FC Copenhagen).

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nogaard (Brentford), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Anders Christiansen (Malmo FF), Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Robert Skov (TSG Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (OGC Nice), Jonas Wind (FC Copenhagen).

Finland: Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen), Jesse Joronen (Brescia), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers)

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos), Leo Vaisanen (Elfsborg), Sauli Vaisanen (Chievo), Daniel O’Shaugnessy (HJK Helsinki), Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznan), Jere Uronen (Genk), Nikolai Alho (MTK Budapest), Jukka Raitala (Minnesota United), Joona Toivio (Hacken), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg fB)

Midfielders: Joni Kauko (Esbjerg), Onni Valakari (Pafos), Rasmus Schuller (Djurgarden), Thomas Lam (Zwolle), Tim Sparv (Larissa), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg), Robert Taylor (Brann), Glen Kamara (Rangers)

Forwards: Lassi Lappalainen (Montreal), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Joel Pohjanpalo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marcus Forss (Brentford)