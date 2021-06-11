EURO 2020 LIVE score, streaming: Turkey vs Italy; Will Chiellini start for Mancini's Azzurri?

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the EURO 2020 opening match between Turkey and Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

11.15 pm: A new-look Italian team looks the favourite to top a fairly balanced Group A at Euro 2020, which also has Turkey, Switzerland and Wales. After failing to make it to the 2018 World Cup, the Azzuri rebounded in style by winning all of their qualifying matches for the Euro championship. To know more about Group A, read Amitabha Das Sharma's preview here. READ

11 pm: Team specifics matter. Unlike clubs, nations can't buy made-to-order footballers to plug holes. Still, it will be a pity if another Euro passes by lacking in incident, without arresting the trend of tired, laboured football. N. Sudarshan writes in the Sportstar magazine on how football has changed since the 2016 Euros. READ

Here are the predicted XIs for the game.

Italy predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Turkey predicted XI: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu, Kenan Karaman, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Group A's Italy takes on Turkey in the opening match of the European Championships at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday. The kick off is scheduled on at 12.30 am IST (Saturday).

The tournament was rescheduled from last year after the coronavirus outbreak and is being played for the first time all across the continent, with 11 cities from as far apart as Seville to Baku hosting matches.

Italy and Turkey are grouped with Wales and Switzerland.

Watch UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from June 12.