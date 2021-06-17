Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Live: Ukraine vs North Macedonia; Pandev, Yaremchuk leading the lines for the respective teams

Euro 2021: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group C Euro 2020 game between Ukraine and North Macedonia from the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Last Updated: 17 June, 2021 18:29 IST

North Macedonia's Goran Pandev will look to be on the scoresheet today after scoring his side's only goal against Austria. North Macedonia lost the match 3-1.   -  AP

Welcome to live coverage of the Group C Euro 2020 game between Turkey and Wales from the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

 

TEAM NEWS

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Vitaliy Mykolenko, ﻿Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Matviyenko, Illia Zabarnyi; Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, ﻿﻿Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mykola Shaparenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkoski; Arijan Ademi, Ezgjan Alioski, Boban Nikolov, Enis Bardi, Stefan Spirovski; Eljif Elmas, Goran Pandev (captain)

