Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Italy's Verratti says he would not have awarded match-winning England penalty Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time, appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle and eventually fell after a nudge by Mathias Jensen. PTI FLORENCE 09 July, 2021 18:40 IST Verratti described the penalty decision given to England as generous. - AFP PTI FLORENCE 09 July, 2021 18:40 IST Italy midfielder Marco Verratti said he would not have awarded the penalty for England that lead to Harry Kane's deciding goal in its 2-1 semifinal victory over Denmark on Wednesday night, describing the decision as "generous".Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle.The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen.READ: England faces disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at SchmeichelThe referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty was saved — to send the hosts to the final of a major competition for the first time since 1966.England will meet Italy in the final, which is currently on a 33-match unbeaten run — a national record. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :