Euro 2020 opener: Turkey vs Italy - preview, stats, head-to-head, streaming details

An in-form Italy face Turkey in Rome on Friday as Euro 2020 finally gets underway a year behind schedule and with the coronavirus continuing to cast a shadow over the tournament.

In Rome, the Stadio Olimpico will be filled to about 25 percent of capacity, meaning 16,000 supporters will be present to watch Roberto Mancini's Italy face Turkey in the first game in Group A.



Somehow it seems appropriate that Italy, the first country in Europe that was overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic, is hosting the opening game of the Championship.



Euro 2020, Group A preview: Advantage Italy, Turkey promises to deliver



Road to Euro 2020:

After embarrassingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy won all 10 of its qualifying matches for Euro 2020 and enters on a 27-match unbeaten run.

Turkey took four points off France in qualifying, including a 2-0 win over the World Cup champions, and lost only one of its matches to finish second in its group.





Political undertones

The matchup also features some political undertones after Italian Premier Mario Draghi labeled Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “dictator” in April.



Turkey summoned Italy’s ambassador to protest, and a presidential spokesman demanded that Draghi retract his words. Draghi, however, did not issue a public apology or retraction.

Draghi is not expected to attend the match since he’ll be in Britain on Friday attending a G7 summit. Erdogan is also not expected to attend.



Head-to-head record

Spectators - what COVID-19 protocol is in place?

Squads



- Turkey Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, ﻿﻿Merih Demiral, ﻿Ozan Kabak, ﻿﻿Umut Meras, ﻿﻿﻿Mert Muldur,﻿ Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, ﻿Hakan Calhanoglu, ﻿Halil Dervişoglu, ﻿﻿Irfan Can Kahveci, ﻿Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, ﻿Okay Yokuslu Forwards: ﻿﻿﻿﻿Kerem Akturkoglu, ﻿Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal,Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz - Italy Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori





What time does the game start?

The match begins at 12.30am IST.

Where to watch:

Euro 2020 will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network. You can also catch the match live on the Sony LIV app.