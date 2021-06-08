EURO 2020: Players who have tested positive for COVID-19

The European Championships is set to kick off on June 11 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when Italy takes on Turkey.

The tournament is set to take place in 11 major cities across a month's time in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The 16th edition of the Euros were postponed from 2020 after the virus outbreak in March last year led to a worldwode lockdown.

With just two days until the start of the tournament, several players have contracted the Covid-19 virus, which has created complications in the preparatory camps.

These are the players who have tested positive for the virus so far.

1) Jasper Cillessen (Netherlands) - May 28, Withdrawn

2) John Fleck (Scotland) - June 1

3) Sergio Busquets (Spain) - June 6

4) Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) - June 8

5) Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) - June 8

