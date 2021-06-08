Home Euro News EURO 2020: Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 With just two days until the start of the tournament, several players have contracted the Covid-19 virus, which has created complications in the preparatory camps. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2021 23:17 IST Spain's captain Sergio Busquets tested postive for Covid-19. - AP Team Sportstar 08 June, 2021 23:17 IST The European Championships is set to kick off on June 11 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when Italy takes on Turkey. The tournament is set to take place in 11 major cities across a month's time in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The 16th edition of the Euros were postponed from 2020 after the virus outbreak in March last year led to a worldwode lockdown.FULL EURO 2020 COVERAGEWith just two days until the start of the tournament, several players have contracted the Covid-19 virus, which has created complications in the preparatory camps.These are the players who have tested positive for the virus so far.1) Jasper Cillessen (Netherlands) - May 28, Withdrawn2) John Fleck (Scotland) - June 13) Sergio Busquets (Spain) - June 64) Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) - June 85) Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) - June 8READ | EURO 2020: What are UEFA's guidlelines if players test positive for COVID-19 Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.