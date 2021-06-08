Home Euro News Sweden Euro 2020 player Kulusevski has Covid-19, to miss Spain game: coach Sweden is due to face Spain on Monday, which also finds itself in a similar situation after the withdrawal of team captain Sergio Busquets after he too tested positive for the virus. AFP STOCKHOLM 08 June, 2021 20:22 IST Kulusevski (third left) "will not be available for the game against Spain, as it appears today," Sweden coach Andersson told a press conference. - REUTERS AFP STOCKHOLM 08 June, 2021 20:22 IST One of the stars of Sweden's national squad, Dejan Kulusevski, has tested postive for Covid-19 and will miss the team's Euro 2020 opener against Spain next week, coach Janne Andersson said Tuesday.Kulusevski "will not be available for the game against Spain, as it appears today," Andersson told a press conference.In its first game of the European Championship, Sweden is due to face Spain on Monday, which also finds itself in a similar situation after the withdrawal of team captain Sergio Busquets after he too tested positive for the virus. Visit our Euro 2020 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.